Payment service providers guided through the P2PE standard by Foregenix

According to Foregenix’s CEO, Andrew Henwood, P2PE is crucial for merchants in todays retail landscape. It encrypts cardholder data collected at the point-of-sale and keeps it encrypted until it is safely inside the solution provider’s environment. This means that data remains secure across the retailer’s POS terminals, networks and systems.

Foregenix has been working in close partnership with each of the solution providers to guide them through the P2PE standard.

The company is among the first assessors accredited by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

Foregenix is an independent and specialist data security business that is intrinsic and responsive to the payments industry.

