Payment organizations to use consumer authentication for ecommerce

The Consumer Authentication Survey included merchants, fraud and ecommerce vendors, payment providers, card issuers, and card associations and is designed to provide insights into market use and sentiments regarding consumer authentication programs such as Verified by Visa and Mastercard SecureCode.

The survey found nearly 25 % year-over-year growth in the share of North American merchants who use these programs, from 29 % in 2016 to 36 % today.

The survey included questions about the recently approved update to EMVCo’s 3-D Secure protocol – 3DS 2.0. Of merchants not using consumer authentication programs today, about 40 % said they are more likely to implement such programs in the future after learning about 3DS 2.0.

In the 2017 survey, merchants not using consumer authentication said it was primarily because online volume or fraud attempts were too low to warrant its use. Concerns around sales conversion fell to the third most cited reason. The second most cited reason in the 2017 survey was concerns about the impact consumer authentication might have on the user experience.

Meanwhile, the number of merchants reporting a negative impact on user experience from consumer authentication fell from 38 % in 2014 – the first year of the survey – to 25 % in 2017.

