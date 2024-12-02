Payment industry players join EMVCo to address remote payments complexities

The EMVCo Associates Programme allows the broader payments community including card or terminal manufacturers, processors, banks, payment systems, mobile network operators, transaction processors and merchants to play an active role in the strategic and technical direction of EMVCo. The Programme welcomes global payment industry stakeholders to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the EMV Specifications and ensure their long-term requirements are considered.

The programme addresses the growth of remote payments globally through EMVCo’s payment tokenisation, 3-D Secure, secure remote commerce, and mobile security.

TÜV SÜD, TRUXTUN Capital, NTT DATA, CTC Advanced GmbH and Ant Financial have joined the programme as Technical Associates. These organisations have the opportunity to provide input to, and receive feedback on detailed technical and operational issues connected to the EMV Specifications and related processes.

Conexxus has joined as a new Business Associate. Participation at this level is available to organisations with direct responsibility for an EMV transaction at any point in the transaction lifecycle. These companies can provide input on strategic and business topics related to the use of the EMV Specifications.

Stripe and WIBMO have joined the programme in both a Business and Technical Associate capacity.