Payment Card Industry Council updates P2PE standard

The updated standard is documented in ‘PCI Point-to-Point Encryption Solution Requirements and Testing Procedures Version 2.0’. It provides flexibility to solution providers and to companies that provide P2PE components, services that fulfill specific P2PE requirements and can be integrated into P2PE solutions.

Also new with version 2.0, merchants acting as solution providers can implement and manage their own P2PE solutions for their own point-of-sale (POS) locations. Use of a PCI-approved P2PE solution can also allow merchants to reduce where and how the PCI Data Security Standard (called the PCI DSS) applies within their retail environment, increasing security of customer data while simplifying compliance with the PCI DSS.

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Founded in 2006 by the major payment card brands American Express, Discover, JCB International, MasterCard and Visa, the Council has 700 Participating Organizations representing merchants, banks, processors and vendors worldwide.