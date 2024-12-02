Paylink Solutions partners HooYu to digitalise the lending onboarding journey

Paylink Solutions is a financial services technology provider that works with banks and building societies to deliver digital affordability solutions to support customers struggling with their finances.

Paylink Solutions already provides its Embark solution to major banks, law firms, debt management companies and mortgage brokers for collections processes and to power lending affordability assessments.

After integrating providers such as Experian, TransUnion and Credit Kudos, they listened to client feedback that pointed to the need for KYC technology that enhanced the quality of the lending origination journey and enabled faster lending decisions. After a comprehensive review of customer onboarding technology providers, they integrated HooYu so that they could build customised journeys for brokers and lenders.

HooYu has now been integrated into Embark which triggers customisable HooYu UI that’s presented to the borrower with a range of KYC steps such as liveness detection, facial biometrics, ID document validation, proof of address matching, geolocation and identity confidence scoring.