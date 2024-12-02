PayGate and ReD enter strategic alliance

This partnership will give added protection to South African online merchants.

As ecommerce in South Africa has matured, more and more local merchants are doing business outside borders, and the company needs to expand the protection they offer to merchants as well.

PayGate is a payment service provider which allows online retailers to accept electronic payments. It offers merchants connections to multiple acquirers and manages the technical connections and relationships with the banks, card, and payment networks. It also offers risk management services with payment notifications, settlement reports and fraud protection. PayGate is linked to more than 70 banks in over 30 countries.

ReD serves customers from multiple sectors and across six continents, from offices in Argentina, Australia, China, Dubai, France, South Africa, UK and the US.

