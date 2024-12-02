Payfone to provide its digital identity services in Canada

Payfone is a mobile and digital identity authentication solution provider offering Identity Certainty - the ability to confirm that their customers are who they say they are. Through this collaboration, the company will offer its real-time Trust Score identity analytics technology to Canadian companies enhanced by EnStream services covering over 90% of Canadians.

The Trust Score, which is used by Payfones clients ranging from banks to retailers and health insurance companies, thwarts account takeover and impersonation attacks. This functionality is also decentralized, having multiple, differentiated sources to inform and verify identity and no consumer data is stored.