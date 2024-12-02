Payfone partners Early Warning to provide mobile authentication for Zelle

Payfone risk assessment solutions will help integrate consumer enrollment and transaction authentication processes seeking to bring trust to Zelle’s person-to-person (P2P) transactions users. In order to bring security in the faster payments space, the company gathers data from across the ecosystem (networks, devices, users) to help Early Warning assess transactions risks instantly.

Early Warning is a fintech company delivering fraud and risk management tools to financial institutions nationwide.

Payfone is specialised in mobile identity authentication solutions. The company is backed by American Express, Verizon Wireless, Rogers Communications, Early Warning and Bank of America, BB&T, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.