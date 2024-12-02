Payfone announces UK launch of Mobile Authentication

Mobile Authentication provides a secure alternative to the use of SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs) during customer onboarding, login and two-factor authentication. The technology is particularly relevant for PSD2 SCA, where SMS OTP is used today.

Morevoer, Payfone’s Intelligence technology and its patented Trust Score verify consumers’ identities in an instant and invisible way across mobile, web, and call centre interactions, says the company.