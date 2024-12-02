Payface, a provider of face biometric-based solutions, aims to expand into the private label market following this announcement.











Fraud prevention for Brazil retailers

Payface officials stated that bringing facial biometrics to the private label sector can potentially create a new era of shopping, providing customers with a more secure and personalised experience.

The feature will be rolled out gradually in stores in cities such as Magé, Piabetá, Nova Iguaçu, Santa Cruz da Serra, São Gonçalo, São Cristóvão, Freguesia, totalling 70 check-outs. Customer registration will be carried out directly in stores, where face biometrics will be captured with the Nalin card activated immediately following approval.

In addition to this new partnership, Payface is also in collaboration with Retail Payment Ecosystem, a private-label card processor in Brazil.





Payface’s services

In October 2024, Payface launched Fortface, an SDK for fraud prevention featuring facial biometric authentication, liveness and injection attack protection, targeting industries such as financial services, insurance, marketplaces, and online betting. The solution arrived just prior to Brazil implementing new regulations for sports betting, opening opportunities for biometrics and digital identity providers.

Payface mentioned it spent 18 months and USD 3.4 million on developing Forthface. The software obtained international iBeta Level 1 and 2 confirmation for conformance to ISO/IEC 30107-3 standards for Presentation Attack Detection. Presentation attacks are blocked with Fortface’s liveness detection technology.

The company also presented its first figures for Fortface, noting it has processed over 4.6 million transactions in its first 45 days of operation. It has an average validation time of four seconds, which is three times faster than the market average, according to the company.

The company is hoping that the software will fill a demand for locally adapted solutions at a more convenient cost.