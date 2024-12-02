Payer launches beta test programme to facilitate customer onboarding in B2B ecommerce

According to the press release, currently, the company is launching a beta test programme with several B2B merchants. The new product, yet to be named, was developed to meet market expectations for better buying experiences in the B2B ecommerce segment, and solve the conversion and onboarding of new customers for merchants, as well as recognise recurring customers at checkout.

Furthermore, as one of the most progressive ecommerce and fintech markets in the world, Sweden is a great test market for the beta phase. Therefore, with Sweden as a target market, the company welcomes local incumbents and international ecommerce merchants to participate as beta testers.

Payer is a licensed Swedish payments company focused on digital B2B payments for large corporate customers on a pan-European and global basis. Its payments platform for B2B ecommerce helps companies to facilitate payment experiences online, while creating sustainable relationships and increasing sales.