PayCertify, Chargebacks911 team up for a merchant services system to reduce chargebacks





The collaboration’s aim is to deliver a complete chargeback management and mitigation system for PayCertify. Its online merchants will benefit from assistance in preventing, managing, and recovering lost revenue due to chargebacks.

Chargebacks911 uses chargeback data to help merchants identify the main source of their chargebacks, enabling them to better understand fraud, errors in their own operations, and consumer behaviour. In addition, by helping to identify which disputes to challenge, Chargebacks911 will also help PayCertify’s merchants reduce future claims and the associated costs.