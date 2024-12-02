PayCertify approaches security with new payment gateway

Layering on Kounts technology along with their own unique fraud solutions, PayCertifys eliminates concerns about fraud with an enhanced authentication option. The gateway includes PayCertify Secure, a 3D secure verification that integrates with Visa and MasterCards 3D-Secure program.

PayCertify protects merchants and consumers from start of the transaction through fulfillment and potential chargeback mitigation. PayCertifys system ties every consumer purchase to the person placing the order, eliminating potential fraud on the front end and chargebacks on the back.

When a consumer places an order via phone or e-commerce website, PayCertify validates the email, phone number and produces a FraudScore of the customer. The customer receives a confirmation link via email and SMS to ensure authenticity. The customer then receives a unique code to input on the confirmation page, authenticating and tying the consumer to the transaction. This data is stored as proof if a chargeback should occur.

PayCertify helps merchants process payments in a card-not-present environment. PayCertifys solutions include gateway management, credit card processing and fraud protection.