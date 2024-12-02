PayCafe, JVZoo partner to help merchants fight chargebacks

According to newKerala.com, the partnership will enable sellers from all over the world to process secure payments and build stronger online businesses – thanks to JVZoo’s marketing platform, which represents tens of thousands of sellers worldwide.

Besides, PayCafe will allow merchants to accept credit card payments directly through the JVZoo checkout process, and benefit from PayCafe’s fraud and chargeback mitigation capabilities.

Therefore, PayCafe comes to help merchants, through robust features such as a fully customisable shopping cart, chargeback defense, dispute management system, and concierge-style customer support, newKelara.com reported.