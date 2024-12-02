payabl. teams with Know Your Customer for digital merchant onboarding

By working with Know Your Customer, payabl. will now be able to leverage real-time registry connections and AI-based shareholder data extraction, to deliver an augmented user experience for merchants, accelerating due diligence procedures, and account activation across multiple jurisdictions.

With worldwide ecommerce sales expected to rise to USD 7.38 trillion in 2025, this is an important time for businesses to focus on their online sales, according to the press release. Know Your Customer’ capabilities are fully integrated with payabl.’s internal systems through APIs.

The regtech’s company officials stated that the ability to deliver a truly seamless onboarding experience to merchants is becoming a priority in the increasingly competitive payments market, both across Europe and globally. They are happy to be entering the partnership, as they share a common vision of customer-centricity powered by real-time data and deep automation across multiple business areas, they added.