



Following this announcement, the integration will allow payabl.’s clients to benefit from real-time and efficient fraud prevention capabilities powered by AI, as well as drive development and reduce risk.

In addition, by integrating Sift’s fraud prevention technology into payable.’s platform, merchants will have the possibility to benefit from improved ways to combat fraud, cut chargeback rates, and optimise approval rates without adding friction to the client journey. The integration will also unlock improved eligibility Transaction Risk Analysis (TRA) exemptions in the EEA and the UK regions, providing merchants with the possibility to increase conversion while maintaining compliance.











More information on the payabl. x Sift partnership

As fraud remains one of the most pressing challenges in the overall payment ecosystem, with payment fraud across the EEA being estimated at EUR 4.3 billion in 2022 and a further EUR 2 billion in just the first half of 2023, customer trust is also increasingly tied to brand reputation. This puts merchants and businesses under growing pressure to protect their checkout experiences from risks, while also making sure the convenience is not sacrificed.

According to the official press release, the integration is already live on payabl.’s modular payments platform, while also enabling merchants to automate fraud decisioning at scale and benefiting from fewer false positives, stronger client trust, and reduced manual reviews. At the same time, by embedding AI-powered fraud prevention directly into its payments platform, payabl. will offer merchants and businesses an efficient way to scale securely.

The partnership also aligns with broader trends in the payment space, where regulatory initiatives and the overall demand for TRA exemptions continue to develop the manner in which businesses manage compliance and risk. For payabl., the Sift integration also marks an important step in the process of delivering future-proofed services that blend with high-tech growth and hands-on support. Furthermore, payabl.’s merchant customers will gain access to an AI-powered platform that adapts to emerging threats and offers identity-centric insights. This process focuses on providing fewer losses and chargebacks, as well as optimised TRA exemptions, improved customer experience, and profitable development.