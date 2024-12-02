Pathlock secures USD 200 mln; merges with Appsian and Security Weaver





In addition to the mergers, the newly combined company, Pathlock, is announcing the acquisition of CSI Tools, a Belgium-based GRCM provider, and Germany-based SAST SOLUTIONS, a holistic solution provider for hardening SAP environments.

Pathlock is also announcing a USD 200 million capital raise led by Vertica Capital Partners. This investment will allow Pathlock to further expand its Application Governance and Data Security capabilities, addressing the surge in demand for governance and protection of cloud and on-premises business applications, and the data within them.

The combined company is now servicing over 1,200 customers across all major industries and will double in size in terms of employees. Additionally, the new company brings with it a global reach and international customer presence with offices across the US, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Israel, and India.