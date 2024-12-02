Passwords become fragile as method of authentication

The study was conducted by Lieberman Software and it involved nearly 200 IT security professionals. In a new report, 77% of security professionals say that although passwords are a common authentication method, they are becoming ineffective in securing the IT environment. At the same time, 53% say passwords within their organizations are fragile to modern hacking systems and 36% of respondents said their IT staff share passwords. In terms security equipment, 45% of respondents think their organizations are not well-prepared for a cyber-attack and 55% have their end users change their passwords more regularly than IT changes its own administrative credentials.

Philip Lieberman, president and CEO of Lieberman Software, says that hackers use automated methods to brute force credentials and gain access to enterprise networks and this is a reason to rethink the way people use passwords.