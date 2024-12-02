PassFort partners Refinitiv





PassFort provides automated compliance and anti-financial crime solutions.

The company will use Refinitiv’s World-Check-One, which brings data for security screening to support due diligence and help reduce financial crime, corruption, and bribery. Data is requested by PassFort clients in relation to new applications, with results from Refinitiv fed back into the overall case management platform.

Earlier in 2021, PassFort closed its Series A round on USD 16.2 million. The company said at the time that the funds from the round will help it accelerate its growth and bolster its position in the market.