Passbase unveils biometric authentication solution





The company’s web-based platform utilises facial recognition with 3-D liveness detection to compare an image of a customer to the image on an official government ID. Passbase is compatible with more than 6,000 different identity documents from over 190 countries around the world, and it also offers an AML solution that draws on more than 10,000 unique data sources.

As per MobileIDWorld, the new technology is comparable to similar identity verification offerings from companies like Yoti and Onfido. However, Passbase is being pitched as a completely codeless solution, which means that companies will not need any programming expertise to deploy the platform. Instead, they will be able to use the Passbase dashboard to set a custom link using a verify.passbase.com/[company] format that their own customers will be able to follow to complete a secure identity verification process.