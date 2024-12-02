Partnership between Vodafone and Three UK raise concerns for CMA





Following this announcement, the deal could lead to an overall higher process for customers and clients, while also affecting the investment industry in UK mobile networks. The partnership between Vodafone UK and Three UK, two major providers of mobile telecommunication solutions in the region, was set to bring their customers and clients under a new, single, and secure network provider.







More information on the announcement

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched its initial Phase 1 investigation in January of 2024 after it was notified by Vodafone UK and Three UK. The review took an estimated 40 working days to be completed and it was designed to identify whether the deal may lead to any substantial lessening of competition in the market.

The process also focused on the potential impact that the partnership would have on customers and businesses in the region of the UK. Therefore, the review required an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation, which allowed an independent panel of experts to probe in more detail the initial concerns that were identified in Phase 1.

The CMA was concerned that the deal could lead to mobile customers and users facing higher processes and an overall reduction in product quality.

The Phase 1 investigation found that Vodafone UK and Three UK provided important alternatives for mobile clients, as both companies made significant investments in their overall networks in recent years, including the rollout of 5G. The combination of these two businesses raised concerns for the CMA, as the institution thinks it will reduce rivalry between mobile operators in order to win new clients. Competitive pressure represents a process that can improve the procedure of keeping prices low, as well as delivering an important incentive for network operators to optimise their solutions. This includes the process of investing in network quality.

In addition, the CMA is concerned that the collaboration may make it difficult for small mobile virtual network operators to negotiate good deals for their own users. This will take place by reducing the number of mobile network operators capable of hosting their virtual networks.

Both Vodafone UK and Three UK claimed that combining their expertise and suite of solutions is expected to result in significant benefits to clients, as well as the overall acceleration of deployment and development of new technologies. Furthermore, the companies’ claims are based on a number of assumptions about how this process will take place, which the CMA considers need more detailed explanations and assessments, particularly given the concerns that the merger may reduce mobile operators’ overall incentives and possibilities to invest in their networks.

According to the press release, both Vodafone UK and Three UK have five working days to respond with efficient solutions to the CMA’s concerns, otherwise, the partnership will be referred to a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.



