Parents of do not always protect childrens online privacy

According to a study conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by TRUSTe, 58% of parents said they are concerned about their childs privacy online, with 82% saying that they believe it is their primary responsibility, as parents or legal guardians, to protect their childs personal information on the internet.

Findings indicate that one quarter of parents (24%) do not allow their children to use the internet. Of those that do 76% were concerned about their childs online privacy. The top cause of concern for these parents is that their child would be exposed to content online which is not appropriate (57%) followed by the concern that their child would share personal information online (44%), share personal information they would later regret (43%) or meet people online (42%). Just under half (47%) said their child knew nothing about the issues surrounding privacy online. Despite these concerns, close to 1 in 5 (19%) said they have helped their child set up an account on a website that required they were over 13.

Findings from the TRUSTe 2015 Privacy Index, Kids Edition are based on data from an online survey conducted in the US by Ipsos, with 1,000 adults aged 18-75 of which 200 were parents of a child aged 0 to 13 years of age. Fieldwork was carried out between November 28 and December 5 2014.