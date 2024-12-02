



In addition to optimising the verification and fraud prevention processes, the partnership forged between Sumsub and Papaya Global is set to focus on maintaining regulatory compliance and accuracy. At the same time, the two companies plan to ensure compliant payment transfers for organisations and their workforce throughout the world.











The collaboration with Papaya Global comes just a few weeks after Sumsub introduced its Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) Verification product across the EU and Norway. The digital signature technology was developed to carry the same legal weight as a handwritten signature by validating the signatory’s identity and confirming document authenticity. Also, the solution complied with the eIDAS framework and national laws, assisting in delivering secure and efficient cross-border transactions.





Making workforce payments more secure

Papaya Global, which operates as a platform for the global workforce, centres its efforts on supporting companies in paying their workers compliantly in the local currency of 160 countries. In addition to teaming up with Sumsub, the company also started working with dLocal back in April 2024 to allow firms to handle workforce payments around the world. The collaboration was set to enable the two organisations to merge their suite of solutions and expertise to facilitate the management of workforce payments, including transactions made across emerging markets.

Now, working with Sumsub is set to allow Papaya Global to further optimise its compliance engine and provide it at scale, assisting its clients and their employees. Commenting on the news, representatives from Sumsub mentioned that, when it comes to their company, the alliance with Papaya advances its commitment to creating a safe, accessible, and people-focused digital future. By offering simplified onboarding and compliant verification for users and businesses, Sumsub aims to help Papaya Global in its objective to make global payments secure and efficient.