PanPay selects iDenfy to boost screening and onboarding processes

iDenfy is an identity verification solution provider offering AI-enabled verification solutions. The company automates its verification process using technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), Big data, OCR, Deep Learning, or MRZ. They also have a facial recognition solution to identify and verify a person from a digital image or video frame.

PanPay is an inclusive financial technology firm that offers multi-currency accounts, ecommerce collections, worldwide payments, and currency exchange to individuals and corporations. The company has regional offices in Europe, USA, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

As PanPay's customers are spread worldwide, many customers trade between China/European Union. However, the onboarding of such customers was a challenge for PanPay. After partnering with iDenfy, they will be able to resolve this issue. iDenfy will help PanPay conduct screening and data checks for customers trading between China and Europe.