Pangea launches AI passenger check system for border control





Pangea’s cloud-based 360° Border Control system can analyse over 3,000 open-source data pools to deliver an accurate, pre-arrival background check on an individual in just a second, improving the accuracy of critical decision making. Additional behavioural and body language analysis can also be incorporated into each profile check, enabling a comprehensive 360° view of any individual to aid border agency decision making.

This technology from Pangea’s suite of digital security solutions utilises its AI Platform to assess specific historical behaviours and images captured across the internet and social media platforms. Combining this AI driven risk assessment with information from Interpol, border control agents can rapidly assess the need to refer individuals for further background checks or questioning prior to their movement through a border crossing.

The system will never deny entry to an individual. Profile flagging of potential threats would lead to an individual being referred for further questioning, with the accuracy of all critical decisions aided by augmented reality, leaving the final decision to border agents.