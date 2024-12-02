P&N Bank's customer account information and balances exposed

On or around December 12, 2019, the bank was performing a server upgrade and it is at this point the cyberattack took place, according to ZDnet. It is believed that a company P&N Bank hired to provide hosting was the entry point.

The bank says that names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, customer numbers, ages, account numbers, and account balances may have been compromised. Furthermore, information ‘that could be included in our records of interactions’ with customers may have also leaked.

Passwords, Social Security numbers, Tax file numbers, driver's license or passport details, credit card numbers, and dates of birth have not been included in the breach, nor has any other ‘sensitive’ information such as medical data, the online publication added.

It is not yet known how many customers have been affected.