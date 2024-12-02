Palo Alto Networks to boost fraud prevention capabilities

Palo Alto Networks delivers an approach designed to prevent credential-based attacks. These capabilities, delivered from the firewall, prevent the theft and abuse of stolen credentials, complement additional malware and threat prevention, and secure application enablement functionality, to help customer organizations preventing cyber breaches.

Next-Generation Security Platform, as part of PAN-OS security operating system, identifies and blocks phishing sites, prevent users from submitting credentials to phishing sites, by integrating with User-ID technology and prevent the use of stolen credentials by providing a policy-based multi-factor authentication framework.

Palo Alto Networks is a network and enterprise security company enabling applications and preventing cyber breaches for organizations worldwide.