Mitigating banking fraud

NetGuardians offers AI-powered solutions, available both as SaaS and on-premise, to clients across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific for real-time fraud prevention and detection. The company developed its pre-trained AI risk models to identify fraudulent transactions while reducing false alerts. By leveraging its solutions, PalawanPay is set to be able to safeguard its customers’ funds and substantially minimise fraud investigation costs.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from PalawanPay underlined their company’s commitment to prioritising the safety of its customers’ funds while also ensuring a simplified and optimised experience. Teaming up with NetGuardians is set to enable PalawanPay to prevent fraud without negatively affecting transactions, supporting the company in offering solutions that fit the needs, demands, and preferences of users.

Furthermore, NetGuardian’s officials added that the increase in fraud, including scams and account takeovers, represents an expanding concern for individuals and companies. The Swiss fintech supports financial institutions in over 30 countries to mitigate fraud and detect money laundering. Banks leverage NetGuardian’s 3D artificial intelligence services for real-time fraud prevention, with them reporting a significant reduction in operating costs and identifying new fraud cases.





