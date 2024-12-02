Pagero becomes the main shareholder of Gosocket

As a result of the agreement, Gosocket's operations in Latin America will become part of the network, offering 10 countries in the region legally compliant e-invoicing solutions. This enables Pagero, the network for legally compliant and digital exchange of business documents in the area of ​​purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, to further expand.

With the majority stake in Gosocket, Pagero is aiming to create a network for legally compliant and digital trade between companies. According to a Pagero representative, the company’s combined sales and service departments, in conjunction with their partner network, will offer customers support in all regions and all major languages.