Paga partners LISNR on payments authentication across Africa

The collaboration between Paga and LISNR is LISNR’s first partnership within the fintech space in Africa. LISNR’s ultrasonic proximity verification solution will be enabled across Paga’s ecosystem for consumers to pay merchants and send money to each other this launch is following in-market tests where Paga experienced improvements in consumer experience, transaction time, security, and merchant onboarding.

Paga made the news recently with their partnership with Untapped Global. As they try to scale from 33,000 merchants to 120,000 merchants within the next 2 years, it’s imperative that they bring on partners that provide complementary solutions aligned with their overall objective of facilitating this ~4x growth, according to the press release.