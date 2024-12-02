Pactera EDGE's new solution counters next gen ecommerce crime

Pactera EDGE’s Digital Fraud Protection solution addresses purchase protection, account protection, and post-purchase dispute resolution to augment the customer shopping experience while preventing business revenue loss and sustaining sales operations.

The company’s new solution uses adaptive AI technology to spot and prevent ecommerce transactional crimes from taking place. In addition to preventing revenue and reputational losses from such breaches, the platform also inserts humans in the loop to augment business intelligence and operational efficiencies for customers.

According to Insider Intelligence, globally, ecommerce sales are expected to reach USD 6.169 trillion in 2023. The downside to this growth is a surge in online fraud, much of it coming from a new generation of sophisticated hackers. Ecommerce businesses stand to lose USD 130 billion in revenue from a combination of fraudulent, card-not-present transactions, and identity theft, Insider Intelligence adds.