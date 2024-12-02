Pacnet receives PCI DSS 2.0 certification

The PCI DSS certification was for Pacnet’s CloudSpace data centers in Sydney, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Pacnet achieves PCI DSS 2.0 certification in recognition of its data centers’ strict adherence to the standards and guidelines that protect customers’ sensitive financial data and safeguard credit and debit card transactions through advanced technical and security measures.

Pacnet is an Asia-Pacific provider of managed data connectivity solutions to telecommunications carriers, large multinational enterprises and government entities.