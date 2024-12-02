PACE's White-Box Works receives certification from EMVCo

EMVCo creates and manages the specifications and programmes that offer secure card-based payments for businesses and consumers around the world. PACE’s White-Box Works product was evaluated against EMVCo’s Software-Based Mobile Payment (SBMP) security standards and obtained a security certification following a successful re-evaluation conducted by a global security lab named Riscure.

EMVCo-certified products are required to undergo annual recertification to give developers peace of mind that the product retains its resistance against the evolving attack methods. The certification marks an important milestone for PACE Anti-Piracy as, at the time of writing, White-Box Works is the only white-box cryptography product to be approved under EMVCo’s Software Protection Tool certification programme.

More information about White-Box Works

White-Box Works is a software toolkit for securing algorithms, cryptographic keys, and data. What makes this solution stand out when compared to other offerings is that it can provide a level of protection beyond standard cryptography algorithms.

Specifically, PACE gives the software developer complete and independent control over their protected code. This approach makes sure that the user’s encryption keys, and proprietary algorithms are never exposed. White-Box Works can transform any algorithm defined in industry-standard C code into a protected white-box that offers extra flexibility and security.

By offering an increased level of in-house control, the company is looking to improve operational efficiency for customers, as they no longer depend on a white-box library vendor’s build schedule and can develop their application in sync with their internal timelines. This approach also allows clients to replace and update their deployed encryption keys and algorithms whenever they see fit without having to get in touch with PACE Anti-Piracy or any other third-party vendor.

According to PACE, many encryption-dependent apps remain vulnerable to a range of attacks, including reverse engineering, fault injection, and advanced statistical analysis (such as differential computation analysis). White-Box Works was designed to combat these attacks while supporting use cases across a range of industries such as wider finance, payments, as well as digital ID, e-Health, media and entertainment, and IP protection.

In the company press release, PACE officials talked about the completion of this annual evaluation and emphasised that White-Box Works is currently the best in class when it comes to software cryptographic protection. Representatives from Riscure congratulated the PACE Anti-Piracy team for the successful recertification of the White-Box Works solution.