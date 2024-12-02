PAAY and Bluefin announce new ecommerce security solution set

The solution set combines 3DS, hardware-based encryption, and vaultless tokenisation to provide merchants a liability shift, strong customer authentication, data confidentiality, and compliance with GDPR and PSD2.

According to the press release, the solution set protects merchants from being fined for not complying with GDPR or CCPA. Additionally, PSD2 will require SCA on all payer-initiated transactions when both the card issuer and acquirer are within the European Economic Area.