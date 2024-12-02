P4 Solutions, FinTecSystems to offer online consumer authentication solution

Under the terms of the agreement, FinTecSystems’ authentication solution will be integrated into the P4 platform. The solution will connect FinTecSystems with P4´s payment service provider clients and partner gateways serving over 30,000 merchants worldwide.

Enabling sophisticated fraud prevention is a part of P4´s platform and solution program to give payment service providers the flexibility to offer solutions to its merchants to prevent fraud. The new Balance-Check-Authentication makes it possible for payment service providers to further fine-tune risk settings. P4 refine FinTecSystems’ solution and fully integrated into its SEPA Direct Debit Processing with eMandate as an additional authentication method to prevent fraud and reduce charge back rate.

P4 Solutions is a solutions provider specialising in online business, which provides PSPs/ISOs and banks with individually developed gateways and software for online payment processing. P4 has an individual SEPA e-mandate server for online business. FintecSystems offers online-banking-based information- and payment services. It delivers solutions, that support banks, payment service providers and online shops to identify customers.

