Ozone Media teams up with Forensiq for fraud detection solution

This partnership will help the display advertising industry overcome a barrier in the adoption of programmatic, distrust, with an offering that validates the authenticity of a click through hand impression and prevents ad fraud.

According to a recent by MediaPost, marketers could lose USD 6.3 billion to bots in 2015. The research indicates that up to 17% of programmatic ad traffic can be attributed to bots.

Forensiq, formerly CPA Detective, is a company that has developed a series of solutions that combat affiliate, click, conversion and impression fraud, as well as cookie stuffing. In addition, Forensiq provides an ad viewability product that ensures that ads are actually seen.

Ozone Media is a company that is focused on simplifying re-targeting and programmatic for the middle market.