Oxbury Bank to deploy HYPR's solution for biometric onboarding

Via this, the financial institution will deploy HYPR’s Passwordless Customer Authentication solution for customers using its OxP banking platform on iOS and Android devices.

Oxbury provides services that are tailored to the unique needs of farmers and other people in UK’s rural economy. It offers specialised products like Farm Credit and Farm Loans. HYPR’s platform offers passwordless multi-factor authentication and verifies people’s identities with smartphone biometrics and public-key encryption.

The bank will leverage HYPR to speed up customer onboarding and authentication, and it hopes that the HYPR solution will allow it to spend less time worrying about security and more time focusing on its customers.