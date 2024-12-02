OwnID offers passkeys support to Shopify Plus stores

By making use of the new low-code OwnID plugin, businesses are enabled to add passwordless authentication to their store. Having the need to create and remember passwords eliminated, users are allowed to register and log in through means of a single click, on any device type. OwnID offers the technology free of charge, up to 10,000 logins per month, with the news following the company’s previous release of a no-code plugin for WordPress/WooCommerce.



Passwordless authentication and OwnID’s plugin usage



By leveraging Passkeys support, Shopify Plus site owners are given the option of eliminating passwords’ dependency, of improving the conversion rate by a minimum of 20%, and of reducing user drop-offs by 35%. As per the information found in the company’s press release, the capabilities are based on actual studies that have shown improved metrics following the OwnID solution deployment. As the simplification of the purchase flow and the reduction of the user drop-off rate are thought to be crucial when it comes to store owners and marketers, the two requirements are believed to be achieved by having passwords eliminated.

Shopify Plus store owners who want to add to their website passwordless support need to follow four steps to enable multipass login in their store and connect the Shopify plugin to the OwnID console leveraging an API key, as detailed in the plugin documentation, with the implementation process having been designed to be as simple and easy as possible.











Passkeys usage and OwnID product offering

Based on W3C and FIDO standards, Passkeys use public-key cryptography. Instead of having to rely on passwords, they make use of key pairs, which help improve the underlying security. When a user must register an account on either a website or an app, the device generates a new unique pair. The public key is then saved by the system on the application server and, being the public half of the pair, it has no protection requirement. The private key is kept by the device, which is used when the user signs into the application.

When it comes to Passkeys usage, in May 2022, Apple, Google, and Microsoft partnered with the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium to work towards the removal of passwords for user authentication across their platforms. Following this announcement, Apple, Microsoft, and Google alike announced the implementation of their own Passkeys, as per the information provided in the press release. Furthermore, in October 2022, PayPal announced the addition of Passkeys to remove friction at checkout for merchants and offer a secure log in method for PayPal accounts.