OwlTing to leverage Napier's technology





The system is aimed at improving OwlTing’s anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) defenses and meeting relevant regulatory requirements.

Napier’s Client Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Transaction Screening solutions will work together to provide OwlTing with a scalable and configurable compliance platform that delivers oversight into customer activities, assesses risk, and screens customers against global sanctions and watchlists.

Napier has a growing list of clients globally, including tier one banks, payment providers, asset managers, FX specialists, crypto, and more. It works with regulated and financial organisations to provide AI-enhanced AML compliance capabilities.