OWI launches platform for education and training in digital identity

The new platform offers a structured webinar program, complete with certificates and a badge, providing a broad range of expertise to meet the needs of the current and future identity professionals at all levels.

The courses, which include early signups from members of Capital One, have a focus on trust and safety integrated with risk management, policy and compliance domains, along with case studies providing the right balance between fundamentals and real-world applicability.

The Trust & Safety Certificate and Badge will be the gold standard in identity and recognized internationally by financial institutions, governments and customers as a serious commitment to protecting consumer data. OWI developed the certificate format to allow professionals and their employers the flexibility to determine the appropriate level of education required.