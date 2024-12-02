Oviva chooses iDenfy's full-stack identity verification

The automated identity verification solution is now available for Oviva’s customers looking for health and dietary advice on the Oviva app. The newly implemented service will help Oviva boost efficiency and reduce fraud rates while protecting sensitive information, which was the core factor in choosing iDenfy’s solution.











Currently, iDenfy is responsible for checking every user’s identity and legitimacy to ensure that stolen credentials and fake documents aren’t approved on the healthcare app. For Oviva, partnering with iDenfy has enabled the company to revolutionise the onboarding process and build a reliable customer base through a completely digital experience.





Denying fraudulent applications

Since starting the company in 2014, Oviva has become one of Europe's health and dietary apps. Before joining forces with iDenfy, the health professionals noticed the growing verification volume. As more users downloaded the Oviva app, its team started looking for more robust security measures. Liveness detection, according to Oviva, has become an industry standard. That’s when the healthcare platform chose iDenfy’s biometric ID verification to increase security and simplify the verification journey.

Given the rise of fraudulent attempts to pass verification, iDenfy’s software is specifically built to detect spoofing attempts and deepfake technology. That means the user must be physically present to complete the verification on the Oviva app, ensuring that the customer creating the account and receiving medical attention is real. To guarantee accurate results, iDenfy’s in-house team double-checks verifications manually, completely eradicating the chances of fraud.





Enabling expansion with extended coverage of verifiable documents

With the new partnership, iDenfy concentrates both on security and simplicity. It takes four steps and an average of 60 seconds to perform the identity verification on the Oviva app. As part of the agreement, the KYC provider ensures a user-friendly ID verification interface and a swift verification flow for Oviva’s customers.

It’s worth mentioning that iDenfy is known for its comprehensive document coverage, totalling more than 3000 supported documents across 190 countries. The fully automated solution ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and, at the same time, reduces the workflow for internal Oviva’s team. According to Oviva, this protects the platform from fraud and helps ensure a positive, frictionless customer experience.

Officials from iDenfy said that they’re excited to partner with Oviva. Their approach to making healthcare accessible through simple means, like one’s smartphone, is undeniably vital in today’s landscape. their team is ready to help them expand further by building a better verification experience for every online customer.

