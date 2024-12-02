Oversight Systems to align with MasterCard for data analytics and fraud detection

Leveraging existing Mastercard-branded purchase, travel, fleet and integrated card programs, Mastercard will have exclusive rights to also offer Oversight Insights On Demand which will provide the capabilities to identify unusual spending patterns and monitor transactions for potential misuse, fraud, waste, and abuse.

The services are provided to Government agencies hat participate in the General Services Administrations (GSA) SmartPay initiative. The GSA Smart Pay program enables federal agencies/organizations and other authorized users to obtain purchase, travel, fleet, and integrated charge card products and services through Master Contracts GSA has established with a number of leading financial institutions. GSA SmartPay 3 is the next generation of the program that expands upon the current payment program.