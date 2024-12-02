Over half of US and UK businesses fear attacks on payment data

According to a study conducted by Semafone, 84% of US and 87% of UK respondents stated that the volume had increased or remained level over the past two years. Only 14% of all respondents suggested that the number of telephone payments has declined.

In spite of this increase in telephone payments, and the widespread fear of attack, contact centres appear to be ill-prepared; only 46% of respondents said that they have implemented and maintain a full set of Payment Card Industry (PCI) controls to reduce the risk of an attack. 81% admitted that they ask their customers to say their card details out loud. 83% of total respondents (79% US and 86% UK) felt that loss of customers or brand/ reputational damage would be the most damaging effect of a payment card data breach.

The findings indicate that 68% of UK respondents and 51% of US respondents have a crisis communication plan in place in the event of a payment card data breach. 82% of US respondents and 80% of UK respondents occasionally or always ask their customers to say their card details out loud to the agent when they make payments. 52% of US respondents always ask them to do so, compared with 54% of UK respondents.