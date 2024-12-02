Over half of Canadians fell victims to fraud, with millennials top target

According to a survey conducted by Equifax Canada, 53% of respondents had been the victim of fraud, and that millennials (Generation Y) are experiencing more fraud than any other generation.

According to the agency’s Chief Privacy Officer John Russo, approximately half of all fraud in Canada is being committed against the age group.

When it comes to online behavior, compared to the national average, millennials are less likely to double check their credit card statements, change their passwords, and limit their online purchases. Additionally, the survey found that 21% think that identity theft is something that happens to other individuals, not them.