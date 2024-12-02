Over 80 percent of mobile apps have encryption flaws

According to Veracodes State of Software Security report, developers have botched encryption in seven out of eight Android apps and 80% of iOS apps. The report, which summarizes the results of application security tests conducted by the company, shows that four encryption issues undermined the data protection of more than 87% of Android applications—and 80% of iOS applications.

On the Web side, SQL injection vulnerabilities affected 64% of applications written in Microsofts legacy Active Service Pages—known as Classic ASP, 62% of ColdFusion apps and 56% of PHP applications.

Microsoft’s .NET and Oracles Java, meanwhile, are far less likely to have a SQL injection vulnerability, with the company finding 29% and 21% of applications, respectively, having at least one such vulnerability.