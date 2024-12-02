Outseer's anti-fraud platform gets facial recognition capabilities

The new Account Enrolment Protection feature will use facial recognition to match a selfie against an official government ID, while the Account Takeover Detection feature uses the same technology for ongoing identity verification.

The solution was built to guard against synthetic IDs and account opening fraud, and comes with document verification technology that cross-references a document with third-party databases to make sure the information is legitimate.

The Account Takeover Detection feature, on the other hand, uses facial recognition for passwordless authentication, and for proof of identity in high-risk transactions. The solution prevents an unauthorised user from gaining access to an account, and is compliant with FIDO2 security standards.