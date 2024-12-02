Outseer launches fraud prevention affiliate programme

The company aims to create opportunities for the industry to introduce deeper fraud prevention, risk mitigation, and identity protection capabilities that are delivered to and through a partner community. Outseer works with each partner as part of this programme to identify product integration, data synergies, and go-to-market strategies that will provide a complete customer solution.

For the release of Outseer Beyond, the company has partnered with identity and authentication solutions company Callsign, with whom it is jointly providing Strong Customer Authentication and behavioural biometric signals for a comprehensive authentication telemetry. Outseer Beyond solutions include incentives to encourage strategic growth, partner relationship management, and joint promotional programs to maximise partner success.