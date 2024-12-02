Outseer integrates fraud protection into new payment categories

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) instalments represents the first Outseer payments solution within the new Outseer Emerging Payments platform. The acceleration of digital transformation has evolved commerce models across the spectrum of pay before, pay now, and pay later options, according to the company. With more methods and places for people to pay, opportunities to drive new digital commerce growth are expanding beyond CNP.

According to The Aite-Novarica Group, CNP fraud now accounts for over half of all gross fraud losses which is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2023. Through this investment in emerging payment solutions, Outseer will enable the ecosystem of customers, financial institutions, merchants, and other fintech providers to deliver more secure programmes by offering continuous authentication and protection, according to streetinsider.com.