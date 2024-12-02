Otis to buy online identification provider iSignthis

As per the agreement, Otis and iSignthis will provide an identity and transaction authentication system to assist clients with meeting Know Your Customer (KYC), AML requirements and payment authentication.

The terms of the partnership also include an ‘Over the Top’ service operator designed to leverage existing payment networks and customer due diligence performed by banks and debit/credit card account issuers from +30 card schemes in over 190 countries.

Otis Energy is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the US.

iSignthis is a provider of payment authentication and e-identity solutions. iSignthis patent applications are pending/granted in Africa, Australia, Asia, Americas, Europe and Oceania.