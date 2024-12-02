OT partners Mobvoi and CUP for secure contactless payments

To make a purchase, users will just need to wave their Ticwatch in front of a contactless CUP payment terminal in the near future. By the middle of 2017, all payment terminals will support contactless payment following China’s central bank regulation.

The customers must install a Ticpay onto their mobile phone to activate the service, then by scanning an existing payment card, they can add it to Ticpay.

In order to secure the CUP payment service running on Mobvoi’s smart watches, it was chosen PEARL by OT embedded Secure Element. The product allows deployment of NFC services, such as payment, transit, governmental and automotive applications, as well as online services for enterprise and consumer markets. PEARL by OT is also certified by many payment schemes for mobile payment, including CUP.

Oberthur Technologies is a digital security company, providing technology solutions for Smart Transactions, Mobile Financial Services, Machine-to-Machine, Digital Identity and Transport & Access Control.